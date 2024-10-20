Multiple Choice

The temperature rises from 25.00°C to 29.00°C when 3.50 g of sucrose (C12H22O11, molar mass 342.3 g/mol) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter. Calculate ΔE for the combustion of sucrose in kJ/mol sucrose, given that the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 4.50 kJ/°C.