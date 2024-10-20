Multiple Choice

When 12.2 g of an ionic compound (molar mass = 86.49 g/mol) is dissolved in 133 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter, the temperature changes from 21.24 °C to 16.34 °C. Calculate ΔHsolution for this ionic compound in kJ/mol. Use c = 4.18 J/(g°C) for water.