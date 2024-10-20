Which of the following does not represent a heterogenous equilibrium?

I) CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) ⇌ CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g)

II) CO 2 (g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g)

III) 2 H 2 O(l) ⇌ 2 H 2 (g) + O 2 (g)

IV) CH 3 COOH(aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ CH 3 COO–(aq) + H 3 O+(aq)