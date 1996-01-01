Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A reaction has an equilibrium constant of 8.5 * 103 at 298 K. At 755 K, the equilibrium constant is 0.65. Find ΔHrxn ° for the reaction.

