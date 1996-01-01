Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsStoichiometry
9:07 minutes
Problem 116
Textbook Question

When eaten, dietary carbohydrates are digested to yield glu-cose (C6H12O6), which is then metabolized to yield carbon dioxide and water: Balance the equation, and calculate both the mass in grams and the volume in liters of the CO2 produced from 66.3 g of glucose, assuming that 1 mol of CO2 has a volume of 25.4 L at normal body temperature.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
1:16m

Watch next

Master Stoichiometry with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.