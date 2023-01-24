Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that 125.0 mL of 0.155 moller potassium hydroxide solution needs to be neutralized and our goal is to calculate the volume of 0. molar nitric acid solution needed so to be neutralized, our moles a potassium hydroxide are going to equal our moles of nitric acid. So our molar itty times are volume of potassium hydroxide equals Armel arat E times are volume of nitric acid. And now plugging in what we know 0. smaller Times ml of potassium hydroxide equals 0.250 moller times volume of nitric acid. So our volume of nitric acid Is going to equal 0.155 molar Times 125 ml over 0. moller And that equals 77.5 ml. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

