Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. The radioisotope Tech Medium 99 is widely used in nuclear medicine procedures provide the symbol for this radio isotope in the standard format. So the first thing I wanna do is you want to define what the standard format is and that is X. A. Z. And X is going to represent our symbol, our elemental symbol A. Is going to be our mass number and Z is going to represent our atomic number. And so let's define what each of these mean. So our atomic number or Z is going to be equal to the number of protons. And in a neutral species will also be equal to the number of electrons and the mass number or A. Is equal to the number of protons plus the number of neutrons. And so now we can construct our symbol. So we know we are dealing with tech medium 99. So if you look at the periodic table, we see that our symbol is T. C. The atomic number is 43, Which means it's going to go on the bottom left. And the mass number that is given is going to go on the top left. And so this is going to be our symbol for technetium 99. And with that we've answered the question overall, I hope this helped. And until next time

