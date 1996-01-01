Simple Cubic Unit Cell Concept 1

the simple sometimes called primitive cubic unit cell is composed of a cube of an atom at each corner and zero atoms in the center. Now if we take a look at a simple cubic unit cell, we're going to say that it contains only one atom. Now why does it contain one atom? Because remember there are eight corners to this cubic unit cell and each corner is 1/8 of an atom. So 1/8 atom times eight gives me 11 atom. There are zero atoms within the center. Now edge link A. Is just the side of the cube. We're gonna say it's equal to two R. And that's because if we take a look at any one of these sides we're gonna say that this portion of our atom, it represents the radius of the atom. And so does this one because they're touching we can add them up together and that will give me the total length of a side. So R plus R. Gives me to our Because a simple cubic unit song is not as simple as complex, it's packing efficiency is a bit low, it's 52%. And then finally because it's not as complex, it's coordination number starts off at the bare minimum of six. Remember as we increase our complexity for our cubic unit cells, we expect our packing efficiency and coordination number to increase. So keep in mind these certain types of features when it comes to our simple or primitive cubic unit cell

