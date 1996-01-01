Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. d. 1.87 mol C8H18

Relevant Solution
clock
44s
Play a video:
Hey, everyone were asked how many moles of hydrogen, 0.0748 mole of octane half. So first, we're going to start off with our 0.0748 mall of octane And looking at our formula here, we can see that one mole of octane consists of 18 moles of hydrogen. So calculating this out, We end up with a value of 1.35 mole of hydrogen, which is our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.