Hello, everyone in this video, we're trying to see if the process of when a mango ripens is a spontaneous or non spontaneous process. Just recall that what the definition of a spontaneous reaction means. This means that the reaction will occur naturally without any sort of intervention. So we're gonna say occurs naturally. Alright, so we can go ahead and think about a mango in your house, the fruit will ripen as time progresses. So there may be can be ways for the process of writing of a mango to go ahead and be sped up of some sort. But mango can definitely ripe in naturally without any sort of manipulation or um intervention. Therefore, the process of which a mango ripens is going to be spontaneous, because this happens naturally. This is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for our

