well everyone. So in this video we're being told that there are multiple possible oxidation states for chlorine that ranges from negative one all the way to positive seven. So, we're trying to find the compounds where the oxidation state of chlorine is plus three plus five plus six and plus seven were being asked which of the chlorine gas station or the chlorine oxide compounds can no longer react with our molecular oxygen. So our general reaction here is that our chlorine oxide goes prepared with our oxygen. All right, so when our oxidation state of chlorine is equal to plus three, we have cl three plus acting with minus and that gives us cl 203. When the authorization state of chlorine is plus five, we have cl five plus with minus and that gives us cl 205. When our oxidation state of chlorine is a plus six, we have cl six plus reacting with again, oh two minus. And that gives us cl +206 Orchestra simplify this and become C L +03. Lastly, when the oxidation state of pouring is plus seven, that would be cl seven plus acting with 02 minus. And that gives us cl 207. You can see here now that the maximum oxidation state of porn is plus seven because it can no longer be further oxidized. So then our answer here Is that cl 207 and no longer react with molecular oxygen. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Hopefully this helps and thank you so much for watching.

