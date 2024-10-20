Recall the relationship between frequency and wavelength: Frequency and wavelength are inversely related, meaning that as the frequency increases, the wavelength decreases. This relationship is given by the equation: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>c</mi>=<mi>λ</mi><mi>ν</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>c</mi></math> is the speed of light, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>ν</mi></math> is the frequency.

