Problem
A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was
heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the
following equations:
2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2
2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2
K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2
The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If
100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2,
and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original
mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.)
How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?