Millikan Oil Drop Experiment Example 1

we're told that the fundamental charge of an electron is negative 1.60 times 10 to the negative 19 Cool apps. If a scientist that sermons the charge to mass ratio of an electron is negative 1.76 times 10 to the eight columns program What will be the total mass of an electron? Alright, so for a question like this, they want us to determine the total mass. So that is what our end amount needs to be. So end amount here will be the grams off our electrons and are given amount. Remember, are given amount is when we have ah value that has only one unit connected to it and hear that one unit one unit by itself would be this charge of an electron. So that's are given amount 1.60 times 10 to the negative columns. Remember, don't forget the negative sign now to go from the given amount to the end amount, we have to utilize conversion factors. Remember, conversion factor is when you have two units tied together, our conversion factor here would be negative 1.76 times 10 to the eight columns per gram. Columns and grams are two different units that are being tied together. We need to cancel out columns so we could put the negative 1.76 times 10 to the eight. Coolum is on the bottom, and that's for everyone, Graham. So this would represent our conversion factor and we'd see here that Coolum would cancel out and have as my units at the end grams, which is what I'm looking for. So all we have to say here is this question requires only one conversion factor. So then it's just going to be this value here, divided by this value here and that will give us our grams. Remember, when you have a number written in scientific notation, you need to put it in parentheses. Otherwise, you may get the incorrect answer. If you do this correctly, you'll get approximately 9.10 times 10 to the negative 28 g as a total mass of your electron. So based on that answer, option B would be the correct choice

