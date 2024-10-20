To find the pressure \( P \), we need to express the number of moles \( n \) in terms of the given density. The density \( d \) is given as 2.75 g/L. Use the molar mass of \( N_2O \) to convert this density to moles per liter. The molar mass of \( N_2O \) is approximately 44.01 g/mol.

