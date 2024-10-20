Determine which of the following actions will destroy a buffer composed of 0.50 L of 1.44 M H 3 PO 4 and 0.60 L of 1.25 M NaH 2 PO 4 −.

a) Addition of 1.45 moles of KH 2 PO 4

b) Addition of 0.85 moles of HCl

c) Addition of water

d) Addition of 0.30 moles of Ca(OH) 2