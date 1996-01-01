What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO

Hi everyone. So you were asked to identify the oxidation number of titanium and titanium dioxide. Assuming that the oxidation number of oxygen is -2. Titanium is a transition metal. We need to calculate the oscillation number for it. Oscillation state of titanium dioxide. It's gonna be equal to the oxidation state of titanium Plus two oxidation state of oxygen. Because we have two oxygen atoms in the compound to the east Asian state, titanium dioxide Is zero because it is a neutral compound, it has no charge. An auspicious state of oxygen Is -2. This is what we're given. Get zero equal to oxidation state of titanium Plus two times negative two zero. It was oxidation state A titanium -4. If you add four to both sides, oxygen state of titanium get plus four. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

