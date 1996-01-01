Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the scientists in a parallel universe performs the milk and oil drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is Gaelic. He obtained the following data for four oil droplets, 8, 2.06 times 10 to the negative 11th galaxy B 2. times 10 to the negative 11th galaxy C 4.13 times to the negative 11 Gaelic In the 5.5, 0 times 10 to the -11 gallons. Based on these observations, determine the charge on a single electron and gallic units. So if we take a and divide it By 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the negative garlic, We get three electrons. If we divide B By 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the - Gaelic, We get four electrons. If we divide c by 6.8, 8 times 10 To the negative gallons, We get six electrons. And if we divide D By 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the - Gaelic, We get eight electrons. So as we can see here, all of our numbers are divisible by 6.8 times 10 to the - galaxy. So our charge on a single electron unit in Gallic units will be 6.88 times To the -12 gallons. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye

