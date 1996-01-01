Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a student needs cycle hexane. For an experiment. They asked their lab partner to get it from the storage cabinet. The lab partner then handed an unlabeled bottle and told them that it was the bottle for psycho Heche, saying that they used in the last experiment, To be sure they measured 15 millions of the liquid and found that it weighs 26.2 g. A chemistry textbook listed cyclo hexane to have a density of 0.773 g per millimeter at room temperature. Is it possible that the liquid is cyclo hexane? So we are going to use the formula mass equals volume times density. And we are looking for density. So density is going to equal mass divided by volume. And now we can plug in what we know. So density equals 26 0. g over mL And that equals 1.75 g per mil leader. And we're comparing that to 0.773 g per mil leader. So that is too far off. So now it cannot be psycho haixing. And those are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.

