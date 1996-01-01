Which of the following statements is correct based on the given molecular orbital diagram for a six lithium atom chain?

a. There are no nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)

b. There are 3 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)

c. There are 5 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)

d. There are 7 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)