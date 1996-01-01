Hey everyone where ask is a kilogram larger than a pound. If so, by how much To answer this question, we need to remember. Our conversion factor which is one kg is equivalent to £2.2. As we can see right here. A kilogram is definitely larger than a pound, since a kilogram is about 2.2 times larger than a pound, so our answer here to this question is going to be yes, A kilogram is about 2. times larger, then a pound. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

