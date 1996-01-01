Hey, guys, in this new video, we're going to take a look at acids. We're going to see what are the key features that make assets acids. And, more importantly, how do we distinguish one type of acid from another? So if we take a look at the beginning, it says the most common feature of an acid is that it possesses an H plus ions. Now here's the thing. Not all acids have h plus, but a majority of them do. We're going to say the name of this H plus ions is hydro Nia, my on. Later on, we're gonna learn that certain types of acids don't possess H plus at all, but they're still assets there, just a special type of acid, which we call Lewis acids. When we get to that section, we'll cover that in detail. But for right now, just remember, most acids have H plus the stage plus ion is called hydro knee, um, ion or hydrogen ion, and we're also going to say here that H plus is the same thing as H +30 Plus. You're going to see that your professor uses them interchangeably. That's because they're the same exact thing. They're just a different rate way writing the same exact ion. So just remember, h plus is the same thing as H +30 plus. Now we're gonna say when it comes to acids, there are two major forms. Now the simpler of the two are called binary acids. Now, binary acid possesses H plus, and that H plus is connected to some electoral negative element. Now we're gonna say the electoral negative element would be nitrogen, sulfur, phosphorus or some type of halogen flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. Now, the key things that binary acids don't have is we're going to say no. Binary acid has oxygen. Okay, if you have oxygen on a Nass ID, that will be a different type of acid. So all binary acids, none of them have oxygen present Now, the second thing is they usually possess no medals. Usually, if we have a metal within a compound, it's Ionic, and usually it'll be base. If a metal is involved, it's usually a base off course. There are exceptions to this, and we'll talk about that later on. Now we're gonna say here the most common types off these particular acids our culture hallow acids. Hala means that we have a halogen. And of course, as it is H plus. So remember the halogen Zahren Group seven A. And if you're in group 78 What's your charge? Hopefully, you guys remember the charge distribution in the periodic table. So remember if your in group seven of your charges minus one. So we have f minus C l minus br minus. I minus. So when we have a positive h plus, connecting with one of these negative ions are are hallow acids. Would be h f hcl hbr h I. So these are your four hallow assets? Ah, hydrogen connected to a halogen. Now we could talk about other types of common binary acids based on groups, so we just looked at group seven A. So that would be HF hcl hbr h. I remember. We also have groups. Six a involved. Remember when your group six A. Your charges are negative too. So we're gonna skip oxygen and group six day, because again, binary acids don't possess any oxygen. So if you go down Group six A and you're looking at a periodic table, the next one would be as to minus s e tu minus t e tu minus. And again, these guys air combining with h plus to give us a binary acid. So let's just re remember what we learned about ionic compounds. How do we make them into compounds? Remember the charges? The number from the charges crisscross to give us our compound. Okay, so we have hte us h two s e h to t. So these will be your binary acids that are common to group six A. And then we could say that we have certain ones that are a little bit different. So these are the odd ones that they're they're technically still binary answers. They're just a little bit different. So here we could have a chat. And three And here we could have a church, CNN. So those would be the odd ones out there a little bit different from group 78 and 68 But they're still binary assets because we here we have hpe plus connected to a negative ion. And here we have hpe plus connected toa Upali, atomic ion cnegative, Cyanide ion. Now we'll learn how to name these later on and coming videos. But for right Now, these are typical, uh, common types of binary acids from groups. Six a group 78 and also the odd ones. Now that we've seen this first type of acids, it's time to talk about the second type.

