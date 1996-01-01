Identifying Acids and Bases
Most acids have one common feature and that is the presence of the hydronium ion, which is represented by H+ or H3O+.
Identifying Binary Acids
Binary acids can be identified by the fact that they all possess an H+ ion attached to an electronegative element.
Oxyacids can be identified by the fact that they all possess an H+ ion connected to a nonmetal and oxygen, hence the prefix “oxy”.
Identifying Oxyacids
They are created by the hydration of nonmetal oxides.
Conversely, metal oxides create bases when hydrated by water.
Which of the following compound(s) cannot be classified as an acid?
A. H2S
B. HCN
C. H2
D. C2H6
E. All are acids
Acids and Electrolytes
Weak acids are weak electrolytes that don’t completely ionize, but instead reach a state of equilibrium.
Strength of Binary Acids
When looking at a binary acid we look at both electronegativity and size to determine their strength.
Which is the weakest acid from the following?
Which of the following acids would be classified as the strongest?
The strength of an oxyacid depends on the number of oxygen atoms and the electronegativity of the nonmetal.
The Strength of Oxyacids
If your oxyacid has 2 or more oxygens than hydrogens then your oxyacid is a strong acid.
Comparing the Strength of Oxyacids
When comparing the strengths of different oxyacids remember:
If they have different number of oxygens then the more oxygens the more acidic
If they have the same number of oxygens then the more electronegative the nonmetal the more acidic.
With some rules there are exceptions. Oxalic acid and Iodic acid have two more oxygens than hydrogens but are weak acids because carbon are iodine have low electronegativity.
Amphoteric species (compounds that can act as both an acid or a base) are also an exception to the rule for oxyacids.
Rank the following oxyacids in terms of increasing acidity.
a) HClO3
b) HBrO4
c) HBrO3
d) HClO4
Bases and Electrolytes
Strong Bases are strong electrolytes that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water.
Weak bases are weak electrolytes that don’t completely ionize, but instead reach a state of equilibrium.
Bases are characterized by THREE major features:they may possess metals, they may have a negative charge or they may be an amine.
Bases and Group 1A
Any Group 1A metal when combined with OH –, H –, O2– or NH2 – makes a STRONG BASE.
Bases and Group 2A
Group 2A metals, from Ca2+ to Ba2+, when combined with OH –, H –, O2– or NH2 – makes a STRONG BASE.
Amines are compounds with only nitrogen or hydrogen (i,e. NH3) or with carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen (i,e. CH3NH2).
Amines
Neutral Amines are considered weak bases.
Positive Amines are considered weak acids.
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, strong base or weak base
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, strong base or weak base.
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, Strong base, or weak base.
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, strong base or weak base.
- The following pictures represent equal volumes of aqueous solutions of three acids HA (A = X, Y, or Z); water...
- Consider the conjugate bases, 1X-, Y-, Z-2 in Problem 2. If you mix equal concentrations of reactants and pro...
- Which is the strongest acid? (LO 16.4) (a) HClO3 (b) HBrO3 (c) H2SO3 (d) H2TeO3
- The probe of the pH meter shown here is sitting in a beaker that contains a clear liquid. (c) Why is the tempe...
- What is the concentration of hydroxide ions 3OH-4 in a glass of wine with pH = 3.64? (LO 16.5, 16.6) (a) 2.3...
- The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have be...
- The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have be...
- An acid solution with a concentration of 0.500 M has a pH = 3.21. What is the Ka of the acid? (LO 16.8) (a) ...
- Each of the three molecules shown here contains an OH group, but one molecule acts as a base, one as an acid, ...
- Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-...
- Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-...
- Ammonia 1NH32 has base dissociation constant 1Kb2 of 1.8 * 10-5. What is the concentration of an aqueous ammo...
- Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (b) Does the acidity of each mole...
- Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (a) If X is the same atom in both...
- Which of the following statements is false? (a) An Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH- in water...
- Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.
- Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HCOOH, (ii) HPO42-.
- Give the conjugate acid of the following Brønsted–Lowry bases: (i) SO42-, (ii) CH3NH2.
- (a) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.0075 M butanoic acid 1Ka = 1.5 * 10-52.
- (b) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.0075 M butanoic acid in a solution containing 0.085 M sodium butanoa...
- Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted–Lowry base on the left side of each of the following equatio...
- (a) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.125 M lactic acid 1Ka = 1.4 * 10-42.
- Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted– Lowry base on the left side of each equation, and also iden...
- What is the conjugate acid of HSO3-? What is its conjugate base?
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity. In each...
- Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the lef...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 3.00 buffer solution starting from 1.25 L of a 1.00 M solution of hydrofluori...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 4.00 buffer starting from 1.50 L of 0.0200 M solution of benzoic acid 1C6H5COO...
- Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the lef...
- A formic acid solution has a pH of 3.25. Which of these substances will raise the pH of the solution upon addi...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. a solution that i...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. a solution that i...
- Calculate 3H+4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neu...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate the percent ionization of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution in pure water and in a solution containing...
- Which of the following solutions is the most acidic? (a) 0.2 M Ba(OH)2, (b) 0.2 M H2SO3, (c) 1.0 M glucose 1C...
- Which of the following solutions is the most basic? (a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. c. a mixture that is...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. 0.15 M NaF
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. 0.15 M HF
- By what factor does 3H+4 change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units?
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (c) Metha...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HCl i...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HF
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HCHO2
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. H2SO3
- The average pH of normal arterial blood is 7.40. At normal body temperature 137 °C2, Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. Calcula...
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. HCl
- Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HSO4
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA1A = X, Y, or Z2; water molecules have be...
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA1A = X, Y, or Z2; water molecules have bee...
- Locate sulfur, selenium, chlorine, and bromine in the periodic table: (a) Which binary acid 1H2S, H2Se, HCl, ...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ io...
- The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ io...
- The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (c) Which ...
- Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F- or ClO-
- Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23
- Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. a. pH = 8.55
- Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
- Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
- Phenylacetic acid 1C6H5CH2COOH2 is one of the substances that accumulates in the blood of people with phenylk...
- A 0.100 M solution of chloroacetic acid 1ClCH2COOH2 is 11.0% ionized. Using this information, calculate 3ClC...
- A 0.100 M solution of bromoacetic acid 1BrCH2COOH2 is 13.2% ionized. Calculate 3H+4, 3BrCH2COO-4, 3BrCH2COOH4...
- The hydronium ion H3O+ is the strongest acid that can exist in aqueous solution because stronger acids dissoc...
- Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an aci...
- If a solution of HF 1Ka = 6.8 * 10-42 has a pH of 3.65, calculate the concentration of hydrofluoric acid.
- Determine the concentration of H3O+ to the correct number of significant figures in a solution with each pH. ...
- Which acid in each of the following pairs has the stronger conjugate base? See Table 16.1 to compare the relat...
- The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ...
- Which base in each of the following pairs has the stronger conjugate acid? See Table 16.1 to compare the rela...
- Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your reasoning. (a) HCl, H2S, PH...
- Determine the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (c) 0.165 M hy...
- The pH of a solution of NH3 and NH4Br is 8.90. What is the molarity of NH4Br if the molarity of NH3 is 0.016 M...
- Calculate the percent dissociation of 0.10 M hydrazoic acid (HN3, Ka = 1.9 X 10^-5). Recalculate the percent d...
- Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?
- Calculate the pH of 100.0 mL of 0.30 M NH3 before and after the addition of 4.0 g of NH4NO3, and account for t...
- Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.
- Identify the weakest acid in each of the following sets. Explain your reasoning. (b) NH3, H2O, H2S
- Identify the weakest acid in each of the following sets. Explain your reasoning. (a) H2SO3, HClO3, HClO4
- Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH...
- Calculate the percent ionization of propionic acid 1C2H5COOH2 in solutions of each of the following concentrat...
- An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at...
- An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at...
- Citric acid, which is present in citrus fruits, is a triprotic acid (Table 16.3). (a) Calculate the pH of a 0....
- Determine the pH of an HNO2 solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying as...
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (a) boron trichloride with water
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (c) phosphorus pentoxide with water
- Determine the pH of an HF solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assu...
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (d) arsenic trioxide with aqueous potassium hydroxide.
- Consider the base hydroxylamine, NH2OH. (a) What is the conjugate acid of hydroxylamine?
- A 0.185 M solution of a weak acid (HA) has a pH of 2.95. Calculate the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the a...
- Determine the percent ionization of a 0.125 M HCN solution.
- Determine the percent ionization of a 0.225 M solution of benzoic acid.
- Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a w...
- Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a w...
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. d. 0.0500 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. c. 0.100 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. b. 0.500 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. a. 1.00 M
- Codeine 1C18H21NO32 is a weak organic base. A 5.0 * 10-3M solution of codeine has a pH of 9.95. Calculate the...
- A 0.148 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 1.55%. Determine the acid ionization cons...
- Calculate the H3O+ concentration to the correct number of significant figures for solutions with the following...
- Calculate the H3O+ concentration to the correct number of significant figures for solutions with the followin...
- Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.115 M in HBr and 0.125 M in HCHO2
- Which of the following species behave as strong acids or as strong bases in aqueous solution? (a) HNO2 (b) HNO...
- Using data from Appendix D, calculate 3OH-4 and pH for each of the following solutions: (b) 0.035 M Na2S
- Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqu...
- Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqu...
- The value of Ka for nitrous acid 1HNO22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (a) Write the chemical equation for t...
- Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (e) benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) or phenol (C6H5OH).
- Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (c) HBrO3 or HBrO2
- Look up the values of Ka in Appendix C for C6H5OH, HNO3, CH3CO2H, and HOCl, and arrange these acids in order ...
- Determine the [OH-], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
- Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base ...
- Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base ...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct ...
- Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine c...
- Amphetamine (C9H13N) is a weak base with a pKb of 4.2. Calculate the pH of a solution containing an amphetami...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct ...
- Morphine is a weak base. A 0.150 M solution of morphine has a pH of 10.7. What is Kb for morphine?
- A vitamin C tablet containing 250 mg of ascorbic acid 1C6H8O6; Ka = 8.0 * 10-52 is dissolved in a 250 mL glas...
- Acetic acid 1CH3COOH; Ka = 1.8 * 10-52 has a concentration in vinegar of 3.50% by mass. What is the pH of vi...
- Determine the [OH-] and pH of a solution that is 0.140 M in F-.
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is correct or incorrect. (c) Conjugate acids of weak bases p...
- A typical aspirin tablet contains 324 mg of aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4), a monoprotic acid having ...
- Write balanced net ionic equations and the corresponding equilibrium equations for the stepwise dissociation ...
- Determine the pH of each solution. a. 0.10 M NH4Cl
- Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.15 M KF solution.
- Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.225 M C6H5NH3Cl solution.
- Write chemical equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each of the three ionization steps of ...
- Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (c) Calculat...
- Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (b) Calculat...
- Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. a. 0.350 M H3PO4
- Ritalin is the trade name of a drug, methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder i...
- Strychnine 1C21H22N2O22, a deadly poison used for killing rodents, is a weak base having Kb = 1.8 * 10-6. Cal...
- What is the pH at 25 C of water saturated with CO2 at a partial pressure of 1.10 atm? The Henry’s law constan...
- The amino acid glycine 1H2N¬CH2¬COOH2 can participate in the following equilibria in water: H2N¬CH2¬COOH + H2O...
- Oxycodone 1C18H21NO42, a narcotic analgesic, is a weak base with pKb = 5.47. Calculate the pH and the concent...
- Based on molecular structure, arrange the binary compounds in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your...
- In nonaqueous solvents, it is possible to react HF to create H2F+. Which of these statements follows from thi...
- Based on molecular structure, arrange the oxyacids in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your choice....
- Which is a stronger base, S2 - or Se2 -? Explain.
- Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of each of the following ions with water. In each case, i...
- Based on these molecular views, determine whether each pictured acid is weak or strong.
- Calculate the concentrations of all species present and the pH in 0.10 M solutions of the following substance...
- Calculate the pH and the percent dissociation of the hydrated cation in 0.020 M solutions of the following su...
- Calculate the pH and the percent dissociation of the hydrated cation in the following solutions. See Appendix ...
- The AIDS drug zalcitabine (also known as ddC) is a weak base with a pKb of 9.8. What percentage of the base is...
- The pH of a 1.00 M solution of urea, a weak organic base, is 7.050. Calculate the Ka of protonated urea.
- Lactic acid is a weak acid found in milk. Its calcium salt is a source of calcium for growing animals. A satur...
- Calculate the pH and the concentrations of all species present (H3O+ , F-, HF, Cl-, and OH-) in a solution th...
- When NO2 is bubbled into water, it is completely converted to HNO3 and HNO2: 2 NO21g2 + H2O1l2S HNO31aq2 + H...
- Acid and base behavior can be observed in solvents other than water. One commonly used solvent is dimethyl s...
- A 7.0 mass % solution of H3PO4 in water has a density of 1.0353 g/mL. Calculate the pH and the molar concentra...
- In qualitative analysis, Ca2+ and Ba2+ are seperated from Na+, K+, Mg2+ by adding aqueous (NH4)2CO3 to a solut...
- In the case of very weak acids, 3H3O+ 4 from the dissociation of water is significant compared with 3H3O+ 4 ...
- In aqueous solution, sodium acetate behaves as a strong electrolyte, yielding Na+ cations and CH3CO2 - anion...
- A 1.000 L sample of HF gas at 20.0 °C and 0.601 atm pressure was dissolved in enough water to make 50.0 mL of...
- A 1.000 L sample of HF gas at 20.0 °C and 0.601 atm pressure was dissolved in enough water to make 50.0 mL of...
- You may have been told not to mix bleach and ammonia. The reason is that bleach (sodium hypochlorite) reacts ...