Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna continue with our discussions on acid and based hi, Trish in curves while looking at the equivalent volume and the equivalent small aren t so when this question it says considered the Thai tray shin of 100 m. Els off 0.16 Mohler h two s 04 with 0.400 Mueller and ohh at the equivalence point. How many milliliters off 0.400 Mueller and a wage are required to reach the equivalence point. All right, so what do we say? What have we been saying this whole time? We say that at the equivalence point, your moles of acid equals your moles of base. So this is true at our equivalents Point. What else can we say? Well, the word off here means multiply. I don't remember if we multiply leaders times molar ity that's gonna give me moles so we can say this Weaken say m acid times V acid equals M base times V base. And remember, this is similar to something we're used to seeing the dilution equation M one V one equals m two v two. We can Onley use this at the equivalence point because at the equivalence point, we have equal moles of acid and base. And remember, moles also equal more clarity Times leaders. So we formed that connection between these two types of ideas. Now, the next thing we need to realize here is what kind of acid are we dealing with here? This is sulfuric acid, H two s 04 Remember, sulfuric acid is what type of acid it has to wages. What do we call assets that have too acidic ages? We call them die Pro Dick assets, remember, died product assets have too acidic. H is so because it has too acidic. H is. That means it has to or equivalents points because at each equivalents point, we have enough off base to rip off in H. And since we have two acidic ages here, we need two equivalents points. So what we're gonna realize here is what we should do here is find out what the first equivalents point is, and then doubling that amount will tell you the amount of volume you need to get to the second equivalents point. So here we're gonna say we have divide this by 1000 To get leaders, we have a point. 100 leaders of our acid times 0.16 Mohler off our strong acid here doesn't matter for its weak or strong, we still do the same thing. Our base is 0.400 Moeller and we don't know what the volume of our bases. So we're gonna divide both sides now by point 400. Okay? And when we do that, what is it gonna give us? Is going to give us a volume for our base and here is going to give us 0. four leaders for a base. Now I realize this is the volume that we need to get to the first equivalence point. Now, depending on how your professor phrases the question, we're going to say this is the volume at the first equivalence point. What if they ask us how much base we need to get to the second equivalence point? Well, you're just gonna need twice as much acid. I'm in twice as much to get twice as much base to get to the second equivalents point. So this is the answer for the first equivalents point. That's how much we need to get to the first one. To get to the second one, we would need to go twice as much. So it be this number times too. So if they were looking for how much volume of based you need to get to the second equivalence point, you would say 0.0.8 leaders if they had asked you What's the vine? You need to get to the first that we go with the first answer 0.4 leaders. So always be aware how maney acidic H is do you have because that will determine how Maney equivalents points you're dealing with. One more thing if we're dealing with the base, remember, we've been saying this repeatedly. Also, if you're dealing with a strong base to get the correct concentration, you always need to look at the number off. Oh H minus H minus, NH two minus and 02 minus To get the correct concentration here. We only had one. Ohh. So we didn't have to worry about the concentration, but I could have easily given you 0.400 Moeller B. A. O. H. Two. That's a strong bases Well, and it has 20 H is because it has 20 H. Is the correct concentration of our strong base. Would have been 0.800 Moeller. Okay, so that idea never goes away. If you have a strong base, you're supposed to always check to see how many of these ions you may have that will give you the correct concentration of your strong base. In questions like this, we now also have to pay attention to our acid. How maney acidic h is Does it have that will determine how Maney equivalents points we're dealing with? And from there we can know What's the volume to get to the first equivalents point, The second equivalents point, even the third equivalents point. So always keep that in mind when approaching problems like this. If you could remember that, then you won't fall for the trap that professors like to set up on exams.

