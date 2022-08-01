Buffer
A buffer is a solution composed of a weak acid with its conjugate base.
Buffers resist drastic changes to the pH if a strong acid or strong base is added.
If a strong base is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the weak acid neutralize it.
If a strong acid is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the conjugate base neutralize it.
Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?
As we stated earlier a buffer is composed of a weak acid and its conjugate base, but there are actually three ways to create a buffer.
Method 1 for Creating a Buffer
The first and most obvious way to create a buffer is to simply combine a weak acid and its conjugate base. In this case, a buffer is most ideal when both components are highly concentrated and equal to one another.
The weak acid and conjugate base can be different from one another by up to a magnitude of 10. This is called the buffer range. If they are different by more than 10 then this is considered a bad buffer.
Method 2 for Creating a Buffer
The second method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong acid with a weak base. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.
Method 3 for Creating a Buffer
The third method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong base with a weak acid. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?
The Henderson – Hasselbalch Equation
Whenever we have a buffer we can skip the ICE Chart and use the Henderson Hasselbalch.
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example 1
Calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 mL of a 0.400 M C2H5NH2 solution with 350 mL of a 0.450 M C2H5NH3+ solution. (Kb of C2H5NH2 is 5.6 x 10 -4).
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example 2
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example 3
Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH3CO2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH3CO2H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The Ka is 1.8 x 10-5.
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example 4
A buffer solution is made by combining a weak acid with its conjugate salt. What will happen to the pH if the solution is diluted to one-fourth of its original concentration?
- The beaker on the right contains 0.1 M acetic acid solution with methyl orange as an indicator. The beaker on...
- A buffer contains a weak acid, HA, and its conjugate base. The weak acid has a pKa of 4.5, and the buffer has ...
- The indicator methyl orange has been added to both of the following solutions. Based on the colors, classify e...
- The following diagram represents a buffer composed of equal concentrations of a weak acid, HA, and its conjug...
- The following diagram represents a buffer composed of equal concentrations of a weak acid, HA, and its conjuga...
- What is the pH of a buffer solution prepared by dissolving 0.250 mol of NaH2PO4 and 0.075 mol of NaOH in enoug...
- Consider the following table of standard electrode potentials for a series of hypothetical reactions in an aqu...
- Consider the following table of standard reduction potentials:. Which substance(s) can be reduced by C-? (a) D...
- Bars of iron are put into each of the three beakers as shown here. In which beaker—A, B, or C—would you expect...
- You are titrating an acidic solution with a basic one, and just realized you forgot to add the indicator that ...
- In excess of NH3(aq), Zn2+ forms a complex ion, [Zn(NH3)4]2+ which has a formation constant Kf = 7.8 x 10^8. C...
- What is the molar solubility of AgI in 0.20 M NaCN? (a) 6.2 x 10^-4 M (b) 1.0 x 10^-1 M (c) 7.6 x 10^-2 M (d)...
- A solution containing sulfide ions is added to a solution of 0.036 M Cu2+ and 0.044 M Fe2+. At what concentrat...
- Which of the following solutions is a buffer? (a) A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M CH3COOH and 50 ...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 3.00 buffer solution starting from 1.25 L of a 1.00 M solution of hydrofluori...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 4.00 buffer starting from 1.50 L of 0.0200 M solution of benzoic acid 1C6H5C...
- A buffer contains 0.10 mol of acetic acid and 0.13 mol of sodium acetate in 1.00 L. (c) What is the pH of the ...
- A buffer contains 0.10 mol of acetic acid and 0.13 mol of sodium acetate in 1.00 L. (b) What is the pH of the ...
- A buffer contains 0.10 mol of acetic acid and 0.13 mol of sodium acetate in 1.00 L. (a) What is the pH of this...
- (b) What is the ratio of HCO3 - to H2CO3 in an exhausted marathon runner whose blood pH is 7.1?
- (a) What is the ratio of HCO3 - to H2CO3 in blood of pH 7.4?
- You have to prepare a pH = 3.50 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, CH3COOH,...
- You have to prepare a pH = 5.00 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, HCOONa, ...
- You have to prepare a pH = 5.00 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, HCOONa, ...
- A buffer contains significant amounts of acetic acid and sodium acetate. Write equations showing how this buf...
- Consider the following table of standard reduction potentials: (b) Which substances can be oxidized by B2+? W...
- A buffer contains significant amounts of ammonia and ammonium chloride. Write equations showing how this buffe...
- Use the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation to calculate the pH of each solution in Problem 29.
- Addition of the indicator methyl orange to an unknown solution leads to a yellow color. The addition of bromth...
- Use the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation to calculate the pH of each solution. c. a solution that contains 10....
- The following pictures represent solutions that contain one or more of the compounds H2A, NaHA, and Na2A, wher...
- The following pictures represent solutions that contain one or more of the compounds H2A, NaHA, and Na2A, wher...
- Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M s...
- Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of br...
- Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of br...
- Calculate the pH of the solution that results from each mixture. a. 50.0 mL of 0.15 M HCHO2 with 75.0 mL of 0....
- Calculate the ratio of NaF to HF required to create a buffer with pH = 4.00.
- From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger...
- From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger...
- Calculate the ratio of CH3NH2 to CH3NH3Cl concentration required to create a buffer with pH = 10.24.
- By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an o...
- By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an o...
- What mass of sodium benzoate should you add to 150.0 mL of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution to obtain a buffer ...
- Is each of the following substances likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (d) N2O51g2?
- (a) Assuming standard conditions, arrange the following in order of increasing strength as oxidizing agents in...
- A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. b. What is the pH after addition of 150....
- A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. a. What is the initial pH of this solution...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 175.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 50.0 mL of 0.15 M HF; 20...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b. 50.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl;...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 100.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 105.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 165.0 mL of 0.10 M HF;...
- Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b. 150.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 1...
- Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
- Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
- The fluids within cells are buffered by H2PO4- and HPO42 - . b. Could a buffer system employing H3PO4 as the ...
- Which buffer system is the best choice to create a buffer with pH = 9.00? For the best system, calculate the ...
- A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed th...
- A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed th...
- A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed th...
- A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the...
- Which metal cation is the best oxidizing agent? a. Pb2+ b. Cr3+ c. Fe2+ d. Sn2+
- Which of the following gives a buffer solution when equal volumes of the two solutions are mixed? (a) 0.10 M N...
- Which of the following solutions has the greater buffer capacity: 100 mL of 0.30 M HNO2-0.30 M NaNO2 or 100 mL...
- From the value of Kf listed in Table 17.1, calculate the concentration of Ni2 +1aq2 and Ni1NH326 2+ that are...
- Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each q...
- Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question. ...
- Calculate the pH of a buffer solution that is 0.20 M in HCN and 0.12 M in NaCN. Will the pH change if the solu...
- Use the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation to calculate the pH of a buffer solution that is 0.25 M in formic acid ...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- Arrange the following oxidizing agents in order of increasing strength under standard-state conditions: Br2(aq...
- The ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in blood is called the “bicarb number” and is used as a measure of blood pH in hos...
- A solution of Na2SO4 is added dropwise to a solution that is 0.010 M in Ba2 +1aq2 and 0.010 M in Sr2 +1aq2. (a...
- A solution of Na2SO4 is added dropwise to a solution that is 0.010 M in Ba2 +1aq2 and 0.010 M in Sr2 +1aq2. (...
- A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added ac...
- In what volume ratio should you mix 1.0 M solutions of NH4Cl and NH3 to produce a buffer solution having pH = ...
- Consider the following substances: I2(s), Fe2+(aq), Cr2O72-(aq). Which is the strongest oxidizing agent? Which...
- Give a recipe for preparing a CH3CO2H-CH3CO2Na buffer solution that has pH = 4.44.
- Consider the following substances: Fe2+(aq), Sn2+(aq), I-(aq). Identify the strongest reducing agent and the w...
- You need a buffer solution that has pH = 7.00. Which of the following buffer systems should you choose? Explai...
- Consider the following substances: Fe(s), PbO2(s), H+(aq), Al(s), Ag(s), Cr2O72-(aq). (d) Which substances can...
- Consider a buffer solution that contains equal concentrations of H2PO4- and HPO42-. Will the pH increase, decr...
- Which of the indicators given in Figure 16.5, methyl violet, bromcresol green, phenol red, or thymolphthalein...
- Which of the indicators given in Figure 16.5, methyl violet, bromcresol green, phenol red, or thymolphthalein...
- Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state condition...
- (b) What is the most significant difference between the sulfides precipitated in group 2 and those precipitate...
- Methyl red has a pKa of 5.0 and is red in its acid form and yellow in its basic form. If several drops of this...
- Derive an equation similar to the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation relating the pOH of a buffer to the pKb of i...
- Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each acid with a strong base. a. HF
- Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2
- The acid–base indicator bromcresol green is a weak acid. The yellow acid and blue base forms of the indicator...
- Two buffers are prepared by adding an equal number of moles of formic acid (HCOOH) and sodium formate (HCOON...
- Mathematically prove that the pH at the halfway point of a titration of a weak acid with a strong base (where...
- A mixture of copper and gold metals that is subjected to electrorefining contains tellurium as an impurity. Th...
- A solution is 0.010 M in Ba2 + and 0.020 M in Ca2 + . b. What is the remaining concentration of the cation th...
- A solution is 0.010 M in Ba2 + and 0.020 M in Ca2 + . a. If sodium sulfate is used to selectively precipitate ...
- The solubility product for Zn1OH22 is 3.0 * 10-16. The formation constant for the hydroxo complex, Zn1OH242 - ...
- The value of Ksp for Cd1OH22 is 2.5 * 10-14. (b) The solubility of Cd1OH22 can be increased through formation ...
- A solution is made 1.1 * 10 - 3 M in Zn(NO3)2 and 0.150 M in NH3. After the solution reaches equilibrium, wha...
- (b) As the acid is titrated, the pH of the solution after the addition of 11.05 mL of the base is 4.89. What i...
- Use the appropriate values of Ksp and Kf to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction. FeS(s) + 6 CN-(a...
- Is the solubility of Zn(OH)2 increased, decreased, or unchanged on addition of each of the following substance...
- A 1.0-L buffer solution initially contains 0.25 mol of NH3 and 0.25 mol of NH4Cl. In order to adjust the buff...
- Is the solubility of Fe(OH)3 increased, decreased, or unchanged on addition of each of the following substance...
- Dissolution of 5.0 x 10^-3 mol of Cr(OH)3 in 1.0 L of 1.0 M NaOH gives a solution of the complex ion [Cr(OH)4]...
- Write a balanced net ionic equation for each of the follow-ing dissolution reactions, and use the appropriate ...
- Write a balanced net ionic equation for each of the follow-ing dissolution reactions, and use the appropriate ...
- Calculate the molar solubility of AgI in: (a) Pure Water (b) 0.10 M NaCN: Kf for [Ag(CN)2]- is 3.0 x 10^20
- Calculate the molar solubility of Cr(OH)3 in 0.50 M NaOH; Kf for Cr(OH)4- is 8 x 10^29.
- Citric acid (H3Cit) can be used as a household cleaning agent to dissolve rust stains. The rust, represented a...
- Calculate the solubility of silver chloride in a solution that is 0.100 M in NH3.
- Calculate the solubility of CuX in a solution that is 0.150 M in NaCN. Ksp for CuX is 1.27 * 10 - 36.
- Using the qualitative analysis flowchart in Figure 17.18 , tell how you could separate the following pairs of ...
- Give a method for seperating the following pairs of ions by the addition of no more than two substances. (a) ...
- What should the molar concentrations of benzoic acid and sodium benzoate be in a solution that is buffered at...
- Assume that you have three white solids: NaCl, KCl, and MgCl2. What tests could you do to tell which is which?
- In quantitative analysis, Ag+, Hg2+, and Pb2+ are seperated from other cations by the addition of HCl. Calcula...
- A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was...
- A 1.000 L sample of HCl gas at 25°C and 732.0 mm Hg was absorbed completely in an aqueous solution that contai...
- Consider a galvanic cell that utilizes the following half-reactions: (d) Will AgCl precipitate if 10.0 mL ...