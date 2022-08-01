Hey, guys, we're not gonna continue with our discussion on solving questions that deal with spontaneity and entropy. So let's take a look at this example. It says the normal boiling point of liquid propane is 231. Kelvin, what is the entropy of vaporization of liquid propane Now, first of all, remember, they don't have to tell you explicitly entropy of vaporization. Instead of saying entropy, they could have said heat of vaporization. In either case, it just means Delta H. So all they're telling me here is the normal boiling point of liquid propane. And from that I'm supposed to figure out what my delta H is. Now. This question is a little bit sneaky, but just realize it follows a major piece of theory. When it comes to this chapter, this is called Trout owns rule. So Trotman's rule says many substances when they go from one more of liquid 21 mole of gas, they're gonna have an entropy value, an entropy off vaporization that is equal to 88 Jules over moles Times K. So just remember, we're no, we're dealing with Charlton's rule because here we're talking about boiling point. Remember remember, if you're boiling your vaporizing your substance, so if you're boiling, you're going from liquid to gas. So again, that deals with the trial tins rule. So all we're gonna stay here now, using Charlton's rule, the formula is Delta s equals Delta H over T temperature and Kelvin. And if you look hard enough, you'll see that this is similar to the entropy off surroundings because entropy of surroundings equals negative delta h of reaction divided by our temperature. So Trotman's rule takes a little spin on that same exact equation to give us this one. So now we know that the Delta S is going to be 88 because we're talking about normal boiling point. So normal means we're dealing with one mole of a liquid. And we're talking about his transition from the liquid state to the gaseous state. And again, Troughton rule says as we make the transition from one mole of liquid toe, one mole of gas, the entropy of vaporization of that substance is about 88 jewels over moles times K. So we know this is 88 Jules over moles times k. We're looking for Delta H. Then we're gonna say the temperature is the temperature I gave to you to 31 Kelvin. So we have to do now is just isolate Delta H. So multiply both sides by 2 31 Kelvin Kelvin's cancel out, and at the end, your unit for Delta H will be in jewels over moles. So that will be 20,328 jewels over moles. And if you're professor wants it in killing jewels, which is the standard units, just remember one killer jewels equal to 1000 jewels. So remember, boiling Point has to do with vaporization. Normal means we're dealing with one mole, one mole evaporation or vaporization of liquid to gas means we're following Trotman's rule, which means your Delta as value is 88 jewels over most times. K. You should know that value because you just plug it in in order to solve For Delta H. Now that we've seen this first example, let's move on to the second example. So this one says, What is the entropy change? So what is Delta s associated with the expansion of one mole of an ideal gas from 2.5 leaders to 6. leaders at a constant pressure of 1.25 atmospheres. So what we need to realize here is we have a change in volume here, and they're talking about pressure on what you should realize is any time we're dealing with pressure and change in volume, we're finding work because work equals negative pressure. Times the change in volume, we're gonna say pressure has to be in atmospheres, and then volume is going to be in leaders. And so what equation connects work with Delta s? We're gonna say it's the Bolts men equation and Bolton equation is Delta s equals K times Ln of work. Now we're gonna say that K is a constant and K comes about after we divide our our constant buy avocados number and our our constant here is 38.314 Jules over moles Times K, remember avocados number of 6.22 times 10 to the 23. So when we divide those two numbers, it gives me 1.38 times 10 to the negative Jules over K. So that is what our K Constant's value is. And since we're gonna need some room guys to do this question, I'm going to remove myself from the image so we have more room to work with. So we know what K is. We're gonna plug that in. That's a constant. But now we just have to find out what work is. So come back over here. Work equals negative pressure. Times change in volume. So that equals negative. 1.25 atmospheres. Times final volume minus initial volume. So 6.3 leaders minus 2.5 leaders. When we work that out, that gives me negative 4.75 leaders, times atmospheres. But remember, here we have jewels. So we're gonna need to convert these units as well. This is also gonna require us to know, uh, conversion factor. We're gonna say for everyone leaders, times, atmospheres, we have one a 1.3 jewels that's gonna give me negative 4. 81 point 175 jewels. Now, here's the thing. We cannot use the negative value. You have to make it positive because if you take the Ellen of a negative number, you'll get an error in your calculator. So when you take this w that you just found it. Move it over here, make sure it's positive. Then all you have to do is do the Ellen of that value we just found for work. Multiply that times our k constant. And you'll get 8.52 times 10 to the negative. 23 Jules over. Kelvin. So what? We've seen in example one an example to our two important rules that tie into spontaneity and deal directly with entropy. So don't forget Trouten rule. And don't forget the bolts, man Constant and the bolts hman equation. These two are vital sometimes in finding Delta s by different means.

