with the concept of redox reactions. We have the transferring of an electron from one reacting toe another. When we combine this idea with the use of electrochemical cells, we can have the transferring of an electron from one cell to another. This transferring of electrons helps in the generation of voltage. It also introduces terms such as current electrical charge as well as work. Now, with these concepts, we have essential formulas that we're gonna have to use and apply to get the answers that we want. Now here, when we talk about electrical charge, realize that charge. Use the variable que and the units for electrical charge are measured in cool lumps, so Capital C would represent our columns. Now we're going to say here that connected to charge connected to cool, um, is Faraday's constant. So to figure out Faraday's constant, we have the charge of an electron, which is 1.602 times 10 to the negative. 19 cool ums times avocados, number by moles in verse. At the end, That gives us Faraday's constant, which is 9.647 times 10 to the four Coolum over one mole of electrons so This is the charge for one mole of electrons. Now here we're gonna say Q equals charge. It equals n times. Faraday's constant. So here we have moles of electrons, times Faraday's constant one mole of electrons here on the bottom. Your most of electrons would cancel out so that at the end you're charge would have units of cool apps here. We could also talk about electrical current for current use. The variable I, the unit for electrical current, is in amperes or amps, so we can say a He represents the units for current. Now we're gonna stay here. That current equals charge, which we said the units would be cool ums, Okay, divided by time here, the units for a time would be in seconds. So what this is telling me? It's telling me that current is in units off and piers and an MP represents columns per second. So if you are given 25. amps, that would translate into 25 cool ums per one second. Next, we have electrical voltage. Now, with electrical voltage, we have a series of equations we can use. So here we can say the relationship between work and voltage can be expressed as work equals voltage, which is e times their charge. Q. Now here, when it comes to voltage, the units for voltage, our energy in terms of jewels divided by columns. And we already said earlier that charge uses the units of columns so here columns would cancel out, so work at the end would have units off jewels. Now, besides this equation, we can say that work, which is w equals force times distance here force would be in units of Newton's, which is n and here. Distance would be meters. Now we can say that one Newton is equal to kilograms times, meters over second squared. So here we have kilograms times, meters over second squared distances meters, so that would come out 2 kg times meters squared over seconds squared. All those units combined together equal one jewell. So whether we're utilizing this equation here for work or this equation here for work, both give us jewels as the units for work. Next, we have the relationship between Gibbs Free Energy, which is Delta G and electrical or electric potential. So here are electric potential, which is B e again, our voltage so here would say, Gibbs, free energy equals negative end, which is your most of electrons times Faraday's constant times their voltage. So here we'd have Delta G equals moles of electrons, times, Fridays constant, which remember, is cool. Um, over most of electrons and voltage. Remember, we just said in the previous example dealing with work that voltage is Jules over Cool apps. So most of electrons would cancel out. Coolum should cancel out. And you'd have jewels as your final units for Gibbs Free Energy. Here is well, now we also have homes, Law. OEMs law, we're gonna say uses units for resistance and that would just be homes or Omega here we'd say that current again, we're dealing with current, so realize current can be found in more than one place. We have current here and we have current here. So here we say that our current, which is I equals your voltage over your resistance. So that's this is just yet again, another equation we can utilize in order to help us determine what our current will be. Remember at the end, current would have units off columns per second. Now power finally here, power represents work done per unit of time. We'd say that the unit for power are in Watts. So capital w here. So power equals voltage times current. We could also say that power equals work over time because we just said it's work done per unit of time work uses units of jewels. Time seconds. So a one watt is equal to Jules per second. Here, power also equals voltage times current. So that be jewels over seconds for voltage times their current, which we said was columns per second. So those who can slot and we'd get Jules per second so we could utilize this equation, help us determine power. Or we could utilize this equation here to help us determine power. So with some of these, we have the same variable with more than one method to get to the answer for it. So just keep in mind that with Redox reactions were talking about the transferring of electrons from point A to point B. This movement of electrons helps with the creation of voltage or electricity or charge. And with these concepts, we have different formulas we can utilize to help give us numerical values. So keep in mind all the concepts we learned in terms of these equations and how they relate to Redox reactions. As we move further into determining the potential differences in electrochemical cells, these equations will come into play.

