Hey guys, let's continue in this new video on talking about radical catalyzed Talaja Nation. So free radical chain reaction or radical catalyzed Talaja Nation all it's really doing here. We're gonna say Under this reaction, a hydrogen from an al cane is replaced by a halogen and the halogen that we usually use our is either bro mean or chlorine. Iodine is too slow and flooring is way too reactive. If Florian tried to form a bond, the compound would actually explode. So we're gonna stay here that in this radical chain reaction Alcan's will undergo will react with diatonic halogen. So cl two or B R. Two in the presence of heat or UV light. And we're gonna say here that when it comes to this process, there are three basic steps to a radical chain reaction. The first step is initiation. Here, a stable compound undergoes home Olynyk cleavage. So home a little cleavage just means so let's say we're dealing with BR. Remember Br Callejon's when not in the center, makes single bonds to one another. Now in home, a little cleavage. The bond between them breaks evenly, each of them brought to the table. One electron and in home Olynyk cleavage that bond breaks in each halogen leaves with the Elektronik came in with. So we go from having zero radicals to having to radicals at the end. What's a radical? A radical is when you have an electron that is not paired, it's just a lone electron. So where's our radical electron? This is our radical electron, and this is our radical electron electrons normally have found paired up. Like all these examples here, they're paired up, but a radical reaction. A radical itself doesn't have an electron to pair up with. Its just by itself. These are extremely dangerous and very active compounds. You hear talks in the news about free radicals, how they damage your skin. This is what they're talking about. The son, actually, because of the UV rays, UV a UV B cause a mutation on your skin where you create free radicals. On the surface, this can lead to cancers, could lead to a lot of different maladies. So this is what they're talking about now in propagation also called the chain reaction step. So when you hear talks of chain reactions, they're talking about the propagation. Step one of these radicals here basically reacts with our Al cane ch four. So we have a radical, a stable compound. They react together to form a new radical and a new stable compound. So basically what happens here is that BR comes in and basically kicks out one of the hydrogen. So now it's ch three br plus the H. I kicked out. So we created a new normal compound in a new radical that is propagation. And in this step, this can happen multiple times, and we can say that this happens multiple times until every single hydrogen would be replaced with a BR. Now it's hard to do this, and usually we just do one model halogen nation. We just usually replace one hydrogen with one halogen, but it is possible to try to replace every single hydrogen here with a br toe wind up with CBR four at the end. But here, if that did happen, your professor would make it clear they would say, Oh, replace all the hydrogen with Callejon's and then finally we have the last step of a radical reaction, which is called termination. Termination is the opposite of initiation initiation. We have one compound breaking up into two radicals. In termination, we have the opposite to radicals combined together to form a new stable compound. So this h radical that got ejected and remember, we only use one of these BR radicals. There's still another one floating around so that h radical in that br radical could somehow find each other and form HBR. So you have to radicals here, each with one UNP aired electron that desperately needs to be paired up. So what did they do? They just meet up and have their electrons form a bond to one another. And so now they're stable. So these are the steps of any radical reaction initiation, propagation, termination. It's important know what their terms mean and also what's most important, what each one forms. So in initiation, we form to radicals. In propagation, we form a radical in a new compound and in termination we get rid of all our radicals to create one new stable compound. So just remember this, and on the next page we'll take a look at different types of radical chain reactions. So remember, all that happens here is we're gonna do mono halogen nation on the following questions. So we're gonna replace Ah, hydrogen with one halogen based on the number of types of hydrogen is present. So take a look at the next questions and then we'll go over them together. So click on the next video and see how I tackle each one.

