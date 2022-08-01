So we're gonna say a molecule is Cairo when it possesses a carbon that has four unique groups attached to it. Now we're gonna say this molecule is said to be non super imposible. That means that you cannot slide it over one another and then be the same. What do I mean by that think of your hands, Your hands are Cairo. So let's say have this hand here and I have my other hand pen, here's my other hand. Now, when we say things are non super imposible, that means I cannot slide them over each other and they be the same. Okay, so right now my hands are non super imposible. I can't slide this hand over this hand and they overlap perfectly. If I did this, of course they'd overlap better. But that's still not the same thing when we say overlap, that means that the same faces are overlapping each other here. It's basically my palm turned this way towards me and my other palm turned this way towards you, they have to both be pointing the same direction overlap perfectly. So what's a good example of things that are not Cairo? If we had two sheets of computer paper, blank paper, they would be able to overlap each other perfectly. Right? You have a stack of computer paper, they can overlap on top of each other perfectly. So we would say that those sheets of paper are not Cairo because they can slide on top of each other. Now you're gonna go into more detail in terms of this. When you get to organic, you just need to understand the fundamentals. So it's basically a carbon that is connected to four different groups. So here's a great example of a Cairo carbon. This carbon here is Cairo because why it's connected to four different things. It's connected to A B, R, and O. H, and H. And A C. H. Three. You literally count each one of these as a group connected to it. Now this CH three cannot be carbon this carbon because it's not connected to four different things. We see that it has three hydrogen on it already. It can't have more, it can't have four different groups on them on it because three of the hydrogen are all the same. So here we're gonna say the mirror image of any carl's molecule is called any nan tumor, any nancy. So basically we can say that this is my car, A molecule A. And let's pretend that it was looking in the mirror. If we're looking in the mirror it would see back its reflection. It's a mirror image. So this compound B is, it's a nan tumor, its mirror image when it looks into the mirror. Now here this is drawn three D. Just realized here that this dashed here, just means that H points into the paper and that this metal points up out of the paper towards us. So it's just three dimensional stuff. Don't worry too much about that. You go into greater detail again, inorganic cam. When you talk about this. But again, this is a great review in terms of understanding the fundamental principles of organic one. That way, when you first see you're not like oh my God, I've never seen something like this before. Now we're going to say that unanimous. Two things that are unanimous mirror images of each other. They have the same connections. So they both have the same carbon. They are connected to those same four different groups. Both are connected to br both are connected to O. H. Both are connected to H. Both are connected to metals. So in an tumors have basically the same molecular formula. Same connections. There just a little bit different because they're mirror images. We're gonna say compounds that fit this criteria of having the same formula. Um Same connections but slightly different orientations. We refer to them as stereo ISIS members. Okay, so stereo A and stereo chemistry means that we're showing wedged and dashed bonds. Now here, if you're not, you're not only stereo but you're also optical sensors. We call you optical because remember optical deals with vision. The thing about Cairo centers, Cairo molecules is that they have a special property that allow them to basically influence the direction that light will um bend in terms of passing through water. We'll see that in the next section on how exactly can a car a molecule affect the direction that light travels. No knowing this. I want you guys to attempt to do this here. I give us a question where says, identify the compound that possesses an asymmetric center. An asymmetric center is just a fancy way of saying a Cairo center. Okay, only one of these answers is correct. And remember a Cairo center is when you have a carbon connected to four different things. If it's not connected to four different groups it cannot be Cairo and an example. D let me just show you example, do you real quick? So here it's drawn as a skeletal formula. Remember in a skeletal formula every end and every edge is a carbon. So this is a carbon, this is a carbon, this is a carbon, this is a carbon and this is a carbon. And remember carbon must make four bonds. So this carbon here is making two. So it's a CH two. This is a CH two, This is a CH two and this is a CH two. And then this is just simply A C. That's making four bonds already. So it has no hydrogen at all. So if you guys got a little bit lost there, make sure you go back and take a look at the videos we talked about when it comes to structural formulas. Being able to read skeletal formulas is gonna become essential when you guys get to organic. But for now, take a look at this question, see if you can find out which compound has a carbon connected to four different things. And when you come back, we'll take a look and see which one was the best answer. Good luck guys.

