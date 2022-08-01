22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkenes
As with any functional group there is a list of rules that must be followed for naming alkenes.
Naming Alkenes
Rules for Naming Alkenes
Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at naming Al Keene's. So we're gonna say name and all. Keen is really similar to naming an Al Cane. There are a few differences here and there, though we're gonna first find the longest carbon chain. And now we're gonna change the ending from a any because no longer in Al Cane to E. Because now it is an AL Keen. Now, if there is a tie between longest chain again, choose the chain that gives Mawr substitutes here. Number the chain from the end closest to the double bond and provide a number, um, for its location, we'll see how that works. Substitutes will be named alphabetically, and a number of will accompany the location of their attachment as before. And if there's more than one that mawr of that type, then we use numerical prefixes, dime ethel, or try Ethel, Tetra and Penta. So those rules air similar from before. So here let's take a look at this ring, and I'm gonna give you guys a little bit of help in terms of it. So when it comes to a ring, we want to start counting on the double bond. So we're gonna either count or 12 Remember, you want to count in a way on the double bond that gets you to the substitue int the fastest. The end of the name will be cyclo something because it's a ring. And that method group is a substitute int. Knowing that attempt to answer this question in naming of this compound, come back and take a look of me answering the same exact question and see if your answer matches my answer. Good luck, guys.
Naming the following alkene compound
Alright guys. So let's take a look at that example that was left for us on the bottom of the page. So remember, if we have a ring I told you have to count along the double bond and we want to count in a way to get to the substitue int the fastest. So here this will be 12345 We count them that way. This is a methyl group that is on carbon three. So this will be three methyl now, when a ring, we don't have to state the location of the double bond. Wherever it is, that's gonna be carbons one and two. So this will be three metal cyclo Pantene cyclo because it's a ring pent because it's five carbons in the ring scene because it's now keen. So we've seen this first example attempt to do the naming on the following page, come back and take a look at the video of me explaining how to name the next practice example so attempted on your own. Guys, compare your answer to mine and see if you got the correct answer
Naming the following alkene compound
Alright, guys, we're gonna take you to the next practice question that dealt with naming Al Keane's. So here we have to name the following Al King compound. So remember, we wanna look for the longest carbon chain. So here, hopefully you were able to find the longest carbon chain. You could say that the longest carbon chain was this chain here. You could have also gone the opposite way where you did this and gave you the longest carbon chain. That would have also been acceptable answer. So now, actually go back. So we'd say here now that this year you would be our longest carbon chain. And now our double bond is right here. You want to count from the end closest to the double bond? So in go. 1234 We get to the carbon with the double bond. Or we could go 123 and get to the carbon with the double bond. We're gonna go the second way because we get there faster. Four, 56 and seven. We're gonna say the double bond starts on carbon number three. So it's three happy teen, and then we have methyl groups on carbons five and two that didn't get number. So they're not part of the longest chain, so they would be to five dime Ethel hyphen three hap teen. So that would be the name. Remember the ending changes from Ain't Teen, because now we're dealing with the double bond, and the three just means carbon number three is the first carbon with a double bond starts. Now that we've seen this attempt to answer the next question again, this is similar to ones that we've done before without canes. Start with the end of the name, draw that as the skeleton and then place everything where you need to and what is to have team mean in terms of the structure of the compound, knowing that is key to answering this question. So attempt this on your own and come back and take a look at my example
Determine the structure for the following alkene compound.5-bromo-4,4-dimethyl-2-heptene
Alright, guys, let's answer that example that was left behind. So here we have to draw or determine the structure for the following Al Keen compound. So five Bromo 44 die method to have team so helped means seven carbons. So ch three siege to C H two c h two ch two ch two. So that's three. So that's six so far and that's seven. Now here to eat means there's a double bond. Uh, starting on carbon number two so you can say 123456 and seven. So we're gonna make a double bond. Remember, we've talked about this before. Making a double bomb means we have to sacrifice to hydrogen. So I'm putting that double bond there. There it goes between carbons two and three. So they each lost in H and then on carbon number four. We have to meth ALS. So remember, substitutes means we have to sacrifice hydrogen is again so that carbon number four is gonna have to methods on it. And carbon number five that carbon has to sacrifice in nature as well, so that we can add that bro meat. So you should have gotten something similar this. You could also put the double bond on the other end and counted one to the opposite way. You could also put that br up on top, and that would have been correct as well. All that matters is the connections. Not necessarily. If the bars on the top or the bottom, that's all that really matters. It's on the right carbon. Then you'll get the right answer. So we've done this one attempt to do the next one. This was a little bit different. It's not just eating anymore. It's dying. But we've seen the word die before. What exactly does that mean? Knowing what die the numerical prefix means is key to getting this answer correct. So attempted on your own and come back and take a look at how I answer the question. Good luck, guys.
Determine the structure for the following alkene compound.2, 5–octadiene
Alright, guys. So now we're gonna attempt to answer the question that talked about dying so in means Al Keen and die we've seen before Digest means to, um Al Keen. So basically, this compound has two double bonds ones after carbon number two and one's after carbon number five. So art is a carbons, So ch three carbon number two has a double bond, so it lost in h ch two. That's four. Carbon number five has a double bond connected to six, seven and eight. So you should gotten that. So again, dying means two double bonds try. It would mean three double bonds, and we look, we'd list the locations of all of them. In this case, the double bond started on carbon number two and five. Now that we've seen this, let's attempt to do this last one here. So trans here trans means opposites. So here for this, we're gonna have to draw this compound for right now. Just draw three Heck scene and then we'll talk about trans when we come back and watch the next video. So for right now, just draw three vaccine. And from there, I'll show you how toe basically draw trends and it's opposite, which is called sis
Determine the structure for the following alkene compound
Alright, guys. So let's attempt to draw our trans out key. So first we're gonna draw is three hack seen hacks means six carbons and three means that the double bonds on carbon number three So ch three c h two c h double bond ch siege to CH three. So what we do here is we focus on the two double bonded carbons. These two you're gonna say they're connected. Toe. This one on the left is connected to an H and is connected to this Ethel part. The carbon on the right is connected to an H. And it is connected to this Ethel part when we say trans trans means opposite. But what's opposite? What's opposite are these two groups here. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna draw those two double bonded carbons. They're both connected to an H, and they're both connected to those ch two ch threes. So Trans just means that those two ch two ch three groups are on opposite sides. Once it's on the bottom, ones on the top. That's trans. So this will be Trans three vaccine. Now, let me take myself out of the image if we wanted to draw its opposite. So trans means opposite. And then there cysts three. Vaccine sis means on the same side. So basically, if we're trying to draw sis, it would look like this. Both h is air on the same side, but more importantly, the kill groups are on the same side. So that's what we mean by sis. Okay, so when we talk about System Trans, we're talking about two out kill groups on double body carbons. So we're talking about two metals or to Ethel's or two Pro Bowls. They're the same systems are on the same side. Trans means they're on opposite sides. So that's the key to this. And again, you're just getting a taste in terms of the different types of alky naming that we can get and then remember, trans means. Opposite sis means same sign, so make sure you go back and take a look without canes. They're a little bit trickier than Al Canes, but they're still very essential and in or going one. There are entire chapters devoted to just the chemistry of Al Keene's
