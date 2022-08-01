22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkynes
Like the other hydrocarbons, the alkynes also have a list of rules they must follow for naming.
Naming Alkynes
concept
Rules for naming Alkynes
Hey guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at naming all kinds, so naming our kind is very so much naming Al Keane's Here we have to find the longest carbon chain. But now we changed the A any toe. Why any? Because we're dealing with an al kind. So we changed the main ending. Thio Yin. Why any here If there's more than one longest chain, go with one that gives you more substitue INTs Just like with Al Keane's here we're gonna count from the end closest to the triple Bond and we have to state numerically wore that triple bond starts and then with substitue INTs. If their same kinds of substitutes around, then we talk about numerical prefixes. So we're talking about die Try Tetra and Penta and actually let's take a look at this first one right now and then I'll let you guys attempt example to on your own. So here name the following al kind compound. So just like before, what I want you guys to do is look for the longest carbon chain and then remember count from the n closest to the triple bomb. Anything that's not part of the longest carbon chain is an al Kiel substitutes. So name that in the beginning of the name stated location ST Location of the Triple Bond and you'll have the name of your structure. So guys attempt to do this one, come back and take a look at the video. Why go over how, exactly we named this first compound?
2
example
Naming the following alkyne compound
Alright, guys. So let's attempt to name that example dealing with that all kind structure. So hopefully you were able to see that the longest carbon chain was this carbon chain and that we want a number from the end closest to the triple bond. So that's 12 345 and six. We're gonna say here that we have a method group on carbon number four. So the name you should have gotten was form Ethel. Triple bond starts after carbon to so to hex. And it's no longer aimed. We changed the A teens. So Hexen So that's the name you should have gotten now that we've done this attempt to do this one here, Here. I'm gonna give you guys a lot of help when we say fennel, fennel is when benzene is a substitue int. Okay, so benzene as a substitute. So recall What is benzene look like again? And how exactly does it fit into this compound? Start with the end of the name to help you draw it. Come back and see how I draw this compound.
3
example
Provide the structural formula from the following alkyne name.4–phenyl–2–nonyne
Alright, guys, let's attempt to draw that al kind structure that was left on the bottom of the page. So here, no nine means that we have a nine carbon chain and the triple bond starts on carbon number two. So we're gonna have ch three see triple bonded toe another. See both those carbons already making four bonds. So neither one has hydrogen on carbon number four. We have our benzene. Remember, Benzene looks like this five, six, seven, eight and nine. So this would be our structure. So if you do this correctly, you should have gotten this as your answer. Now, you could have drawn the triple bond from the other end that have been completely fine. You have just started numbering 1234 the opposite way. But as long as the connections air, there it be okay as well. So we've gone over how to name Al Canes are keens and all kinds. So remember the differences between them and notice how the ending changes based on the different functional groups present when we move on to more complicated functional groups, this trend continues where we change the end of the name to a new ending based on the functional group present
