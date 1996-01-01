22. Organic Chemistry
Optical Isomers
Optiical activity deals with the ability of a solution to rotate plane polarized light.
Chirality and Optical Activity
1
concept
Polarimeter
5m
Was this helpful?
Now we're going to say here, we recently learned that a Cairo molecule is basically a molecule that contains a carbon that is connected to four different things. Now we're gonna say, one key feature of Cairo molecules is that they rotate plane polarized light. So what we need to realize here is that we have a light source or light bulb or a flashlight, anything that can emit light. And what normally happens with regular light is that it oscillates basically the light goes in all directions and then what's the effect of this? If we were to shine that light through some type of solution, the light would go through the solution. Now, the special thing about Cairo centers is if we have a solution made up of a Cairo molecule, it will actually bend the light. The light will actually bend to the left or to the right, it won't shine through the solution. And in order for us to determine how much to the left or to the right that it bends, we use what's called a pola rahm iter. So basically this is the apparatus for pola rahm iter. And what the pope paul Romer measures is your observed rotation alpha. This basically tells me, does it band 60° to the left, which will be negative 60° or does it bend 60° to the right, which will be a positive 60°. Now we have terms that are associated with this bending of light. So here, what we have is two solutions and both of them have a flashlight shining on them. Now here, if we say the solution, we shine the light on it. Let's say it bends like clockwise when it bends like clockwise. That means it's bending light to the right. So if it bends light to the right, it's known as dextre literate story or lower case. D if it's bending like to the right, it has a positive observed rotation. So let's say that this is a positive six degrees that I said earlier. Now here let's say we have another solution and this solution, we also basically shine a light on it. But let's say it bends the light counterclockwise, which means left here. Since it bends light to the left, it's known as live oratory oratory Here, it's bending light to the left. So I would have a negative observed rotation. So let's say that this is negative 60°. Now we're going to say that these two solutions have basically the same degree 60. And the only thing that's different about them is which direction does it point in terms of degrees, we're gonna say to Cairo solutions that point light in completely opposite directions are financial MERS. So these two solutions represent an anti american solutions. One Cairo compound and its exact mirror image in the other solution, they've been light in completely opposite directions. And in fact this is one of the key differences between an tumors in an tumors have the same boiling point, same melting point, same density, same formula, same. Mass same connections. The only things that are different about them are their configurations which you're not gonna learn hearing, you're gonna learn that inorganic and their observed rotation. So we only have two things that are different about them. Their configurations and the direction bend light either to the left or to the right. Now. Hear the names and degrees of rotation have nothing to do with the chirality of compounds, let's say you were able to determine the configuration of one Cairo center and in that example it bent line to the right. But you could take a completely different coral center. It could have the same exact configuration as the one you just looked at. But it's observed rotation could be in the opposite direction when you guys get to again, if you are in greater detail, how can we exactly determine which direction is the Cairo solution? Bend light. And you'll learn about different formulas that are involved with the polaroid emitter. But for right now, the key thing you need to realize from this is a Cairo compound can bend light to the left or to the right. If it bends light to the right, it's called dextrose oratory, which is lower case. D if you're bending light to the to the right, it's called the clockwise direction or clockwise rotation and it has a positive observed rotation if you've been light to the left. You're known as leverage oratory or lower case. L have you been light to the left? You're counterclockwise in terms of rotation, which would mean you have a negative observed degree now that we know that and now that we know that Cairo centers create optical activity. I want you guys to answer. The following question I asked which of the foreign compounds would be optically active. So it deals with what we just talked about. So I'll give you guys some time to do this. Come back and take a look on how exactly do I approach this problem and how best to answer it?
Chiral molecules can rotate plane polarized light and the exact angle of rotation can be calculated with a polarimeter.
If light rotates to the right then the chiral molecule is referred to as dextrorotatory.
If light rotates to the left then the chiral molecule is referred to as levorotatory.
2
example
Which of the following compounds would be optically active
2m
Was this helpful?
Alright guys, so where we left off, which of the following compounds would be optically active. So remember Kyrill compounds are optically active. So for something to be optically active, it has to have a carbon connected to four different groups. It needs a Cairo carbon. So remember every end, every corner is a carbon. So here go a bunch of carbons. So all these are carbons. So if we take a look at the first one, carbon is tetra valent, must make four bonds. So this one here is making three bonds to get to four, can't be carol, it's not connected to four different things. This one is connected to two HS. Can't be Carl and this one is connected to two ages, can't be carl to be a Cairo carbon. Every of every single one of the four groups connected to, you have to be different from each other here. This would be a CH three, CH two. Here, this is a ch so this has potential CH two is out & CH three is out now that middle carbon has potential, it is connected to an H A C. L. But then it's connected to two Ch two. Ch 3s. They're both exactly the same. So this is not carol. And then here there's three carbons on this three hydrogen on this one, one on this one. So that has a potential one on this one that has potential three on this one, That's AC H three. And this is a CH three. So obviously the ones that are CH three are out, they're not connected to four different things, Look at this carbon here, it is connected to an H. In O. H. A. C. H. Three. And then this big group that is not a CH three. So that is a Cairo center right there. So this is gonna be optically active. This carbon here is connected to an H. But then it's connected to two CH 3s. It is not Cairo, but it's okay because we found out that this one here is karl. So that's our answer. If we look at the last option, why is it not carol? Well here this is connected to three H. S. Because it needs to get to four bonds. This one's connected to one, This one here is connected to three, So the ones connected to three hydrogen scampi Carl. And then this carbon here is not carol either because it's connected to two CH three's. Two of the same things can't be Cairo. So remember, a Cairo compound is optically active. It can bend light either to the left or to the right. That's the fundamental idea you need to take from this section
Additional resources for Optical Isomers