Selective precipitation is a method used to separate ions from a solution by introducing reagents that react with specific ions to form a solid precipitate. A reagent is essentially another ion that interacts with the dissolved ion, leading to the formation of a solid. The effectiveness of this process hinges on the solubility of the resulting salt, which is quantified by its solubility product constant, denoted as K sp .

In this context, the reaction quotient, represented as q, plays a crucial role. When q is greater than K sp , precipitation occurs successfully. To illustrate, consider a hypothetical ionic solid that dissociates into its constituent ions, A+ and B-. The behavior of q in relation to K sp can be summarized as follows:

If q < K sp , the system shifts in the forward direction, favoring the formation of more ions from the solid, resulting in no precipitate.

If q = K sp , the system is at equilibrium, and again, no precipitate forms.

Only when q > K sp does the system shift in the reverse direction, leading to the formation of a solid precipitate.