If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
- 1. Matter and Measurements4h 29m
- What is Chemistry?7m
- The Scientific Method9m
- Classification of Matter16m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Scientific Notation13m
- SI Units (Simplified)5m
- Metric Prefixes24m
- Significant Figures (Simplified)11m
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements7m
- Significant Figures: In Calculations19m
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)15m
- Dimensional Analysis22m
- Density12m
- Specific Gravity9m
- Density of Geometric Objects19m
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects8m
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table5h 22m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)18m
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)12m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)22m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)8m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- 3. Ionic Compounds2h 20m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges14m
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges5m
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii8m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)8m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Ionic Hydrates6m
- Naming Acids18m
- 4. Molecular Compounds2h 18m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)8m
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- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)15m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions3h 17m
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change5m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)13m
- Solubility Rules16m
- Molecular Equations18m
- Types of Chemical Reactions12m
- Complete Ionic Equations18m
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers15m
- Redox Reactions17m
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions8m
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions17m
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions17m
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)13m
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)16m
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities2h 34m
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium3h 45m
- Nature of Energy6m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Bond Energy14m
- Thermochemical Equations12m
- Heat Capacity19m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Hess's Law23m
- Rate of Reaction11m
- Energy Diagrams12m
- Rate Law (Simplified)5m
- Chemical Equilibrium7m
- The Equilibrium Constant14m
- Le Chatelier's Principle20m
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)17m
- Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions7m
- Entropy (Simplified)9m
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)18m
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids3h 27m
- Pressure Units6m
- Kinetic Molecular Theory14m
- The Ideal Gas Law18m
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations13m
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications6m
- Chemistry Gas Laws17m
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law12m
- Standard Temperature and Pressure14m
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)13m
- Gas Stoichiometry18m
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)19m
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties11m
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids10m
- Heating and Cooling Curves30m
- 9. Solutions4h 27m
- Solutions6m
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- Molarity18m
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- Parts per Million (ppm)13m
- Solubility: Temperature Effect8m
- Intro to Henry's Law4m
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- Solution Stoichiometry14m
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- The Colligative Properties15m
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- 10. Acids and Bases3h 10m
- Acid-Base Introduction11m
- Arrhenius Acid and Base6m
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base21m
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- Ka and Kb16m
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- Auto-Ionization9m
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases9m
- Acid-Base Equivalents14m
- Acid-Base Reactions7m
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)6m
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)11m
- Buffers11m
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation16m
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)13m
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry1h 1m
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures1h 38m
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions47m
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry1h 34m
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds2h 30m
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds3m
- Intro to Hydrocarbons16m
- Isomers14m
- Chirality15m
- Naming Alkenes11m
- Naming Dienes and Trienes6m
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- Intro to Addition Reactions4m
- Halogenation Reaction4m
- Hydrogenation Reaction3m
- Hydrohalogenation Reaction7m
- Hydration Reaction10m
- Naming Benzene19m
- Benzene Reactions10m
- Benzene Reaction: Nitration6m
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- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur1h 22m
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones1h 1m
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives1h 11m
- 17. Amines40m
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins2h 2m
- 19. Enzymes1h 37m
- 20. Carbohydrates1h 46m
- Intro to Carbohydrates4m
- Classification of Carbohydrates4m
- Fischer Projections4m
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers7m
- D vs L Enantiomers9m
- Cyclic Hemiacetals8m
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- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides11m
- Mutarotation4m
- Reduction of Monosaccharides10m
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides7m
- Glycosidic Linkage14m
- Disaccharides7m
- Polysaccharides8m
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy2h 9m
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism2h 31m
- 23. Lipids2h 26m
- Intro to Lipids6m
- Fatty Acids25m
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids6m
- Waxes4m
- Triacylglycerols12m
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation8m
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- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation7m
- Glycerophospholipids15m
- Sphingomyelins13m
- Steroids15m
- Cell Membranes7m
- Membrane Transport10m
- 24. Lipid Metabolism1h 45m
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism1h 37m
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis2h 54m
- Intro to Nucleic Acids4m
- Nitrogenous Bases16m
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation9m
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides13m
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation7m
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids11m
- Base Pairing10m
- DNA Double Helix6m
- Intro to DNA Replication20m
- Steps of DNA Replication11m
- Types of RNA10m
- Overview of Protein Synthesis4m
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis9m
- Processing of pre-mRNA5m
- The Genetic Code6m
- Introduction to Translation7m
- Translation: Protein Synthesis18m
A typical chest X-ray exposes a patient to an effective dose of 0.09 mSv. How many Rad is this?
25 rad
0.125 rad
0.009 rad
37 rad
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Why is a scintillation counter or Geiger counter more useful for determining the existence and source of a new radiation leak than a film badge?
The dosage of technicium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technicium-99m should be given to a person weighing 50. kg (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 5 mGy and the other to 9 rad, which technician received more radiation?
A solution of iodine-131, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 1.08 x 106 Bq/mL. If 2.57 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of I-131 ( in µCi) did the patient receive?
A 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells containing chromium-51 as a tracer was injected into a patient. After several hours, a 5.00 mL sample of blood was drawn and its activity compared to the activity of the injected tracer sample. If the collected sample activity was 0.10% of the original tracer, calculate the total blood volume of the patient (see the Chemistry in Action 'Medical Uses of Radioactivity,' p. 338).