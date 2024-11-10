4:59 minutes 4:59 minutes Problem 24.29 Textbook Question Textbook Question The glycerol derived from lipolysis of triacylglycerols is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, which then enters into step 6 of the glycolysis pathway. What further transformations are necessary to convert glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate into pyruvate?

