Calculate the molar mass of barium sulfate (BaSO₄). The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of barium (Ba), sulfur (S), and oxygen (O). Use the periodic table to find these values: Ba = 137.33 g/mol, S = 32.07 g/mol, O = 16.00 g/mol. Since there are four oxygen atoms, multiply the atomic mass of oxygen by four.