What are the basic assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory?

Alright, so this practice problem. We're dealing with the postulates of the kinetic molecular theory. So we know that we have three postulates that deal with volume. Oops want to deal with the volume of the container, volume of the of the gasses that take up room the temperature and then the forces. But if you take a look at all of these options here, we're actually talking only about the volume parts. So we're just talking about one of the postulates and the volume postulates says that the size of the gas particles is very significantly small and negligible when we compare that to the volume of the container. Okay, so keep that in mind. So if you take a look at option a the volume occupied by the individual gas particles in a gas sample is significantly smaller but cannot be considered negligible because this says cannot be considered negligible. We're going to say that this is false. This is incorrect because their sizes are negligible because they're so small. Be the volume of the individual gas particles can be considered negligible because the distances between the gas particles are significantly smaller compared to the size of the gas particles. So no this is actually going to be way larger. The distance between the gas particles is very very small. So this is incorrect. It's false. Okay, we're looking for a statement that's true basically. Um See the volume of the individual gas particles can be considered negligible. Okay, because the size of the individual gas particles is significantly smaller compared to the distances between them. Yes. So the size of the particles is very, very small compared to the distance between them. The distance between them is very, very large. So this is true. We're going to mark this as the correct answer and then just check the other two. So the volume of the gas particles can never be assumed to be negligible. Well, we know that's not true because the postulate says that they can be this is because even though the volume occupied by the individual gas particles is very small, the distance between the gas particles are not hugely different from the size. There is actually very, very big difference between the size of the gas particles and the distance between gas particles. Right? So this is false and of course none of the above and always said that see here is the right answer. So she is going to be the correct answer. Right folks, thank you so much for watching.

