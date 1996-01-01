Hello everyone in this video, we need to go ahead and find the net ionic equation for this given reaction. And then the second part of the question is asking us for the spectator ions. So first let's go ahead and tackle down a. So given this reaction here, this is actually going to be a double displacement reaction. In that case our products will be S. r. c. l. two as well as C E. O. O. H. Three. And by knowing our selling ability rules are first starting material, that's going to be a quiz. Our 2nd story of material is going to also be Aquarius. Our first product is going to be Acquis and our final product is going to be a solid Alright, so there's actually going to be three parts for part A. And the 1st 1. So again we're doing a here. Alright, so a part one that's going to be writing out our balanced chemical reaction. So as you can see from this reaction here, I want to go ahead and write out all the atoms that we have and of course the right should match the left. So we have our S. R. We have our O. H. We have our C. O. And we have our C. L. And then just divine this. So we know what the what side we're talking about again? We have S. R. Oh each C. O. And C. L. So on the starting material side I can see we have one S. Are two ohms, one C. O. And three cl. On the right side. We have one S. Are we have three ohms one C. O. Now we have two CLS so you can see here the ones that are different are going to be the O. H. S. As well as R. C. L. S. So how about we try to put the number three on R. S. R. O. H. And let's see what happens then. So if we put that let's see here we will have three S. R. S. I will also change the number of ohms and that would be equal to six ohms. And then for the second story material let's put a two coefficient. Then we will have to C. O. S. And six C. L. S. Alright now manipulating the products, let's put a three here and a two here then we would get three srs 60. H. Is two C. O. S. And six CLS. And as a casino these are totally balanced. Let's go. And also highlight that because that's going to be our balanced chemical reaction. The second part for party it's going to be writing out our ionic equation. So ionic equation, how to do this? Is that From our part 1? The balanced chemical reaction. Anything that is a gris and only agrees will go ahead and dissociate into its ionic form. So all the solids and liquids will stay as is so our first story material that would associate that's going to be three S. Are two pluses. Of course that is a quiz. Then we have our 60. H minus. Again that is a quiz. Second story material that is also Aquarius so that would associate and that would associate into two C. 03 pluses again that is a gorgeous and then we have our six cl minus. That is also going to be a quiz Now for our products, I'll go ahead and write that in a different line or the line below. So our first product that's so that would associate that would associate to three S. R. Two plus again being a chris and six cl minus and again that is a chris. And for our next product that is a solid. So that will stay as is so that's just going to be two C. 00. H. three and again that is a solid. So that is going to be our ionic equation again, I'll just go ahead and highlight that. Now the last part of Part A is going to be writing out our nets ionic equation so R. N. E. So how we find our net ionic equation is by canceling out our spectator ions are spectator ions is what we can find from part two and that is just any ion step here on both the right and the left side that will not participate in the net ionic equation. So then we take a look at the ion equation, we can see that the S. R. Two plus will repeat itself as well as our six cl minus and whatever is remaining, that's going to be our net ionic equation. So we canceled out the S. R carry ons and the cl and ions in that case we're just left with 60 H minus being acquis and R two C. 03 plus being Aquarius And that will go ahead and make our two c. O. O. H. three. And that is going to be our solid and is highlighting this because that's going to be our final answer for part eight. Now, Part two is just our part B. That's just kind of going back to this right here when we cancel out ours bacteria on ons, we can see that we canceled out this as well as this. And in that case then our spectator ions is going to be R. S. R. Two plus A gris and R. C. L minus. And that is going to be our final answer for part B. Again, this is A for an answer for part A. And this is our final answer for part B. Alright, thank you all so much for watching

