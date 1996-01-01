Hey everyone were asked in the following ions what is the identity of element X? So starting with a were given X with a negative charge and it is an an ion with 18 electrons. Now in order to determine our identity of element X, we know that the number of protons tells us the atomic number. So we can go ahead and determine the number of protons we have by using the formula, the number of electrons plus. Our charge Is equal to the number of protons now plugging in our values. We have 18 electrons and we have that -1 charge. So this means we have 17 protons and when we look at our periodic table, this means that it will be chlorine. Now looking at B, we have our element X with a positive charge again using the same formula which is the number of protons is equal to the number of electrons plus our charge Plugging in these values. We have 18 plus one Which gets us to 19 protons. So this means the identity of element X is going to be potassium and this is going to be our final answers. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts