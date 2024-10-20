Multiple Choice

When 50.0 mL of 0.400 M Ca(NO3)2 is added to 50.0 mL of 0.800 M NaF, CaF2 precipitates, as shown in the net equation below. The initial temperature of the solution is 30.0 °C. Assuming that the reaction goes to completion, and that the resulting solution has a mass of 100.0 g, what is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction if the final temperature of the solution is 25.0 °C?