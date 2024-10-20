Multiple Choice

Calculate the heat of combustion of ethane (C2H6) using the following thermochemical equation: C2H6 + 3.5 O2 -> 2CO2 + 3H2O. Given the standard heats of formation for ethane gas, carbon dioxide gas, and water liquid are -84.7 kJ/mol, -393.5 kJ/mol, and -285.8 kJ/mol, respectively.