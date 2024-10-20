Calculate the heat released using the enthalpy change (ΔH) of the reaction. The given ΔH is -566 kJ for the reaction of 2 moles of CO. Use the formula: \( \text{heat released} = \text{moles of CO2} \times \frac{-566 \text{ kJ}}{2 \text{ moles CO}} \). Substitute the moles of CO2 calculated in the previous step to find the heat released.