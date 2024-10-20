Raoult's law states that the vapor pressure of a solvent in a solution is directly proportional to the mole fraction of the solvent. This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>X</mi><msub><mi>P</mi><mi>0</mi></msub></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi></math> is the vapor pressure of the solvent in the solution, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>X</mi></math> is the mole fraction of the solvent, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>P</mi><mi>0</mi></msub></math> is the vapor pressure of the pure solvent.