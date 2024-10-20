Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the lead (Pb) and bromine (Br) atoms. Since there are two bromine atoms in PbBr2, you need two LiBr molecules: 2 LiBr(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 LiC2H3O2(aq) + PbBr2(s).