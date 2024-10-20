Multiple Choice

Consider the following electron configurations to answer the question. (i) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1

(ii) 1s22s22p63s23p5

(iii) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d8

(iv) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6

(v) 1s22s22p43s1

Which ground state electron configuration has the smallest number of valence electrons?