Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the nitrate ions (NO3). Since there are two nitrate ions in calcium nitrate, you need two nitric acid molecules: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mn>2</mn><msub><mrow><mi>HNO</mi></mrow><mn>3</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>Ca</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>OH</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>→</mo><msub><mrow><mi>Ca</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>NO</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>3</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><mn>2</mn><msub><mrow><mi>H</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>OH</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow></math>.