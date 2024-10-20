Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the strontium (Sr) atoms. Since there are 3 Sr atoms in Sr3(PO4)2, you need 3 SrCl2 molecules on the reactant side: 3SrCl2(aq) + Li3PO4(aq) → Sr3(PO4)2(s) + LiCl(aq).