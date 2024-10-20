Use the relationship between moles and molecules: The number of molecules can be calculated by multiplying the number of moles by Avogadro's number. This is expressed mathematically as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>Number</mi><mo> </mo><mi>of</mi><mo> </mo><mi>molecules</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>moles</mi><mo> </mo><mo>×</mo><mo> </mo><mi>Avogadro's</mi><mo> </mo><mi>number</mi></mrow></math>