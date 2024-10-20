First, determine the molar mass of methane (CH4). Methane consists of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms. The atomic mass of carbon is approximately 12.01 g/mol, and the atomic mass of hydrogen is approximately 1.01 g/mol. Calculate the molar mass of CH4 using the formula: \( \text{Molar mass of CH}_4 = 12.01 + 4 \times 1.01 \).