Gas Stoichiometry

So here we're gonna take a look at this toy Geometric chart. Here we have four moles of silver solid reacting with one mole of oxygen gas to produce two moles of silver oxide solid. Here they give us the volume, pressure and temperature off our oxygen gas and were asked to determine the grams of our silver oxide. Realize here that if we're thinking of the ideal gas law, PV equals NRT By giving us the pressure, volume and temperature, we can isolate the moles of that particular gas. So here remember, moles equals pressure times volume divided by R t. So we would say that giving us pressure volume over rt since it's given to us that the amount of given that would directly feed into moles of given or they could give us the grams of one of the other compounds or elements within a balanced reaction. And so we go from grams have given still two moles of given going from moles of Given two moles of unknown requires us kinda have a leap of faith going from an area where we know some information, are given information to an area where we know nothing at all are unknown information. Because of this leap of faith, we call this the jump as we go from are given region toe are unknown region. Now remember what stoke geometry. When we go on, make this jump, we have to do a mole to mole comparison. So we use the coefficients in the balanced equation. From this point, if we know the moles of our unknown, we could easily transform it into ions, Adams, formally units, molecules or even back into grams. But now for the unknown. If you're not quite familiar with the story Geometric chart, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on Sony geometry. This is where we first laid down the groundwork for our stock geometric chart. And this is just a slight modification to that previous one. Now that we've seen this documentary chart will put into action as we start doing questions dealing with gas stock. Yama

Hide transcripts