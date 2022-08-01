Gas Stoichiometry

Now here, we're gonna talk about gasto geometry. But first recall that stored geometry deals with the numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation. And when we say gas Tokuyama tree that deals with Stoke geometric calculations of chemical reactions that produce gas is now when talking about Gastaut geometry, we have to employ our story geometric chart. Within this chart, we're gonna use the given quantity of a compound in this case, possibly a gas to determine the unknown quantity of another compound within our balanced chemical equation. Now that we know what gastric geometry is and how it connects to an idea of stork geometry which we've seen before, click on to the next video and let's take a better look at this stock your metric chart.

